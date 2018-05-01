At least nine dead after church attack in Central African Republic

BANGUI (Reuters) - At least nine people including a priest were killed and dozens wounded in Central African Republic’s capital Bangui when unidentified gunmen attacked a church, a morgue official and witnesses said.

Notre Dame de Fatima church was attacked with gunfire and grenades during a morning service, witnesses said, forcing trapped church-goers to escape through a hole made in the church wall by police.

It was not clear if all the people taken to the Community Hospital were killed in the church attack itself.

“Filled with panic, some Christians began to flee until bullets and grenades begin to fall in the parish grounds, trapping those who remained in the compound,” church priest Moses Aliou told Reuters.

Another priest named Albert Toungoumale Baba was shot dead during the attack, said the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Bangui, Walter Brad Mazangue. An angry crowd of about a thousand people gathered as his body was carried to the presidential palace in protest, a Reuters witness said.

The identity of the gunmen was not known but the attack occurred on the border of the predominantly Muslim PK 5 neighborhood where 21 people were killed last month when a joint mission by U.N. peacekeepers and local security forces to disarm criminal gangs descended into open fighting.

Angry demonstrators, who blamed U.N. soldiers for firing on residents protesting against the operation, carried the bodies of the dead to MINUSCA’s gates.

MINUSCA and the police were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

The inter-faith violence is reminiscent of past clashes in Central African Republic, which has not recovered from 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize in 2013, provoking retaliation killings by “anti-balaka” armed groups, drawn largely from Christian communities.

Muslim “self-defense” groups sprang up in PK5, claiming to protect the Muslim civilians concentrated there against efforts to drive them out.