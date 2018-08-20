Centrica awarded £120 million contract to process gas from Tolmount field in North Sea

LONDON (Reuters) - Centrica Storage Limited has been awarded a 120 million pound ($153 million) contract to process gas from the Tolmount field in the North Sea, which will help extend the life of its gas terminal in Yorkshire until at least 2030, the company said.

The contract was awarded by the Tolmount joint venture and infrastructure partners comprising Premier Oil, Dana Petroleum [KOILCD.UL] and Humber Gathering System Limited.

Centrica said it will make modifications to the Easington terminal so it can receive and process the gas from the Tolmount field, which will arrive through a new gas pipeline.

CSL will start to process the gas in the winter of 2020 when the field is scheduled to come on stream. The field, which has an estimated 500 billion cubic feet of gas reserves, is scheduled to produce gas for 10-15 years.