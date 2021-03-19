UK's British Gas buys smaller energy supplier Nabuh Energy

FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Centrica’s British Gas has bought smaller energy supplier Nabuh Energy, it said on Friday without disclosing financial details.

Sheffield-based Nabuh Energy, which has 36,000 customers and about 70 employees, will become part of British Gas around the end of April.

British Gas said that Nabuh Energy will provide its customers with more information but gas and electricity supplies will continue without interruption and prices and terms will remain the same.