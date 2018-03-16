Spain's Cepsa owner looking at potential IPO or sale: spokeswoman

MADRID (Reuters) - The sole owner of Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co, is considering a public listing or sale of a stake in the company, a Cepsa spokeswoman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Spanish oil company CEPSA are seen at a petrol station in Madrid, Spain, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

“It is evaluating options for a public offering or sale of a stake to a strategic partner. It is an open process and in a preliminary phase,” the spokeswoman said

The comments confirm a report in Spanish newspaper Expansion on Friday which said Cepsa was looking for a strategic partner or an investment fund to acquire part of its stake.