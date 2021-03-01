Bill Gates says cheap green hydrogen would be 'huge deal' in energy transition

FILE PHOTO: Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investor and philanthropist Bill Gates said at a virtual conference on Monday that cheap green hydrogen would be a “huge deal” in helping the energy transition.

Gates also spoke about the so-called green premium, in which greener technologies sell at a premium to traditional materials or petroleum-based fuels.

“The green premium is the metric that says are you on your way to success in 2050?” Gates said at IHS Markit’s CERAWeek.