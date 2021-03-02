Saudi Aramco, BP discuss role of electrification, hydrogen in energy transition

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco and BP officials discussed on Tuesday at CERAWeek’s virtual energy conference some of the technologies that could help reduce the emissions of the oil industry, including electrification and carbon capture.

Electrification is the most potent force in the energy transition, said David Eyton, executive vice president of innovation and engineering at BP. Saudi Aramco’s chief technology officer Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter added that carbon capture and sequestration will loom large as well.

The panel also discussed the future of hydrogen to help in the transition.

“I have no doubt that we need hydrogen as an energy vector and certainly my company is aiming to take about a 10% market share by 2030 in our core markets,” Eyton said.