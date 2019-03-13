Enterprise Products expects U.S. review of export terminal to last one year

(Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP expects the regulatory review for its proposed Houston crude export project to be finished by early 2020, its chief executive said at an energy conference on Wednesday.

Enterprise CEO Jim Teague said at IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference that new crude export terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast are needed to handle an expected flow from U.S. shale fields. The pipeline and terminal operator proposed in January to build a deepwater export terminal 40 miles (65 km) off the Houston shoreline.