Ford Motor chairman says 'very' confident in CEO Hackett

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford said on Tuesday he is very confident in Chief Executive James Hackett’s leadership and that the automaker is considering striking supply deals with a lithium producer.

Ford, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, also said he was unaware of any conversations between Alphabet Inc’s Waymo self-driving vehicle unit and Volkswagen.

Media reports in recent weeks suggested Waymo was eyeing a deal with Volkswagen, which could have imperiled Ford’s partnership with the German automaker. Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess denied those reports earlier on Tuesday.