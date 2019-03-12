IMO 2020 fuel switch won't be shock to globe's refiners: Marathon CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp Chief Executive Gary Heminger said the switch to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel for ships scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020 would not be a shock to the global oil refining industry.

Speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference, Heminger said he expected U.S. refiners would begin building an inventory of the new diesel fuel for ships by the middle of 2019 to be prepared for the change in marine fuels mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).