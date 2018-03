NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil production from shale formations will account for an increasingly large percentage of global oil production, Hess Corp. CEO John Hess said in Houston Monday.

FILE PHOTO: John Hess, CEO of the Hess Corporation, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Shale “will be resilient in a $50 world and we are in a $60 world,” Hess said, speaking at CERAWeek by IHS Markit. Shale’s output will grow as offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico plateaus, he said.