Paris climate target will require $100 trillion investment: HSBC chief

(Reuters) - The total investment required to achieve the 2050 Paris Accord climate target will reach $100 trillion over the next 30 years, HSBC’s corporate banking chief Samir Assaf said on Tuesday.
The scale will require a combination of public and private investments. Nearly half of those will be needed in Asia to achieve the Paris target of keeping global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius, Assaf said on a panel at the CERAweek energy conference.
