India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability - oil mininster

FILE PHOTO: India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks on phone during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - India, the world’s third largest oil importer and consumer, wants major energy producers gathered at OPEC+ to fulfill their promise of stable crude markets, the nation’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Pradhan said at the CERAWeek conference by IHSMarkit that India, where fuel demand is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, wants reasonable and responsible oil prices.