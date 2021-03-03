India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of price stability - oil mininster

(Reuters) - India, the world’s third largest oil importer and consumer, wants major energy producers gathered at OPEC+ to fulfill their promise of stable crude markets, the nation’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.
Pradhan said at the CERAWeek conference by IHSMarkit that India, where fuel demand is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, wants reasonable and responsible oil prices.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Marianna Parraga and Marguerita Choy
