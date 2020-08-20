Commodities
August 20, 2020 / 9:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Colombian coal mine Cerrejon's largest union votes for strike

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The largest workers union for Colombian coal mine Cerrejon on Thursday voted in support of strike action after contract negotiations between the two parties collapsed, union Sintracarbon said.

Some 99% of votes were cast in favor of strike action, the union said, after extended talks over contract negotiations ended without agreement almost two weeks ago.

“After 8 days of voting and with a forceful 99.03% of votes in favor of a strike, the workers of Cerrejon have responded to the stingy attitude of the company, which has tried to diminish conventional benefits and impose the well-named Death Shift,” the union said in a statement on its website, referring to changes to working schedules.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler

