Private equity firm Advent mulls 1.8 billion euro bid for Italy's Cerved: source

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund Advent is considering making an 1.8 billion euro ($2.03 billion) offer for Italian debt collector Carved, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said any offer would need to be reviewed by the Italian regulator before Cerved’s board can make its recommendation.

The timing of any deal is fluid, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The possible acquisition was first reported by the Financial Times.