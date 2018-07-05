Italy's Cerved CEO says working on important M&A deals

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian data provider and debt collector Cerved Group (CERV.MI) is working on potential acquisitions in the sectors where it already operates or in similar businesses, its CEO Marco Nespolo told Reuters on Thursday.

“We are working on import deals... we are also looking at game changing (transactions), but we don’t need to do it at any cost,” Nespolo said, speaking on the sidelines of a business conference.

Earlier this year the Milan-based company bought Monte dei Paschi’s (BMPS.MI) loan recovery business.