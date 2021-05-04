Macquarie sells Ceske Radiokomunikace to Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Macquarie Asset Management funds have sold Czech telecoms and technology infrastructure group Ceske Radiokomunikace to Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Macquarie said on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal for Ceske Radiokomunikace, which operates 660 telecommunications towers and 3,730 km (2,318 miles) of fibre, were not disclosed.

Macquarie funds entered Ceske Radiokomunikace in 2011.

Cordiant said it aimed to continue building the group as a leading digital infrastructure platform.

“Ceske Radiokomunikace is a national champion with an unrivalled portfolio of assets in a core European country,” Cordiant Chairman Steven Marshall said in a joint news release.