Brazil's Patria Investimentos considers bid for Cesp: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian asset management firm Pátria Investimentos is considering a bid for power generation company Companhia Energética de São Paulo (CESP6.SA), known as Cesp, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Pátria, which has an association with Blackstone Group LP, (BX.N), is considering a bid on the privatization auction scheduled for Oct. 2. Patria, Cesp and its controlling shareholder, the state of Sao Paulo, declined to comment.