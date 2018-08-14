FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Patria Investimentos considers bid for Cesp: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian asset management firm Pátria Investimentos is considering a bid for power generation company Companhia Energética de São Paulo (CESP6.SA), known as Cesp, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Pátria, which has an association with Blackstone Group LP, (BX.N), is considering a bid on the privatization auction scheduled for Oct. 2. Patria, Cesp and its controlling shareholder, the state of Sao Paulo, declined to comment.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
