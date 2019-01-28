CEVA Logistics spurns CMA CGM's $1.67 billion offer

ZURICH (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics said on Monday a takeover offer from France’s CMA CGM valuing the Swiss shipper at 1.66 billion Swiss francs ($1.67 billion) was too low and urged investors to snub the bid, arguing they had more to gain by keeping their stock.

Marseilles-based CMA CGM offered 30 francs per share in cash, less dilution effects such as any dividend payments made before the deal closes, according to a prospectus published on Monday by offer manager Vontobel.

The price matches a pre-tender offer announced in November, which then represented a 46 percent premium.

CEVA Logistics’ board of directors conceded the offer was “reasonable from a financial perspective” and “provides a fair exit opportunity for shareholders who wish to receive cash for their CEVA shares” but countered the company was worth at least a third more than that under a revised business plan.

This marks the second time within months that CEVA Logistics has spurned a takeover proposal. Its board in October rejected a 1.53 billion franc bid from Denmark’s DSV.

“The valuation of the revised business plan indicates a midpoint value of 40 francs per share, well above the share price of 30 francs offered by CMA CGM,” CEVA Logistics’ board said in a statement.

“Shareholders could realize a higher value with their continuing investment,” CEVA Logistics said.

CMA CGM was not immediately available for comment.