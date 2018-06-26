FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 26, 2018 / 3:49 PM / in an hour

Solar firm Inercom seeks approval to buy CEZ's Bulgarian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s small solar energy producer Inercom has sought regulatory approval to buy the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ (CEZP.PR), the country’s anti-monopoly commission said.

CEZ signed a contract in February to sell a power distributor that provides electricity to more than three million Bulgarians, together with other assets in Bulgaria, to Inercom.

The deal, estimated to be worth about 320 million euros ($374 million), has prompted concerns across the political spectrum in Bulgaria that strategic energy assets were passing into the hands of owners which little was known about.

The Commission for Protection of Competition opened a case into the deal on Tuesday and said it would come out with a decision after an overall assessment.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.