CEZ chief says company split is currently off the table

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Plans to split Czech utility CEZ are currently not on the table while the majority state-owned group works with the government on a contract to expand its nuclear power stations, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Tuesday.

The government last month outlined its plan to build new nuclear reactors, saying the state should control construction by signing a contract with CEZ. A company split to help finance construction has been among options discussed previously.

When asked if work on a potential split was no longer on the agenda at a news conference on Tuesday, Benes said: You can understand it that way.”