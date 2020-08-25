Brazilian luxury homebuilder CFL files for potential IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - CFL Inc, a luxury homebuilder in southern Brazil, filed a preliminary prospectus with securities regulators on Monday for a potential IPO.

According to the prospectus, the deal would involve both primary and secondary share offerings and is set to be coordinated by Banco Itau BBA SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB3.SA), Banco BTG Pactual SA (BPAC3.SA) and XP Inc (XP.O).

The company, based in Rio Grande do Sul state, said it plans to use the proceeds of the offering on construction, as well as general and administrative expenses.