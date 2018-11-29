FAA issues airworthiness directive on CFM turbofan engines

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued an airworthiness directive on a series of CFM International Inc turbofan engines made with a certain high-pressure turbine stator case installed.

FAA said the order follows the discovery of a quality escape at a manufacturing facility involving unapproved welds on high-pressure turbine cases and requires affected cases to be removed from service and replaced with an eligible part within 30 days.

CFM was not immediately available to comment.