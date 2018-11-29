Business News
November 29, 2018 / 6:37 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

FAA issues airworthiness directive on CFM turbofan engines

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued an airworthiness directive on a series of CFM International Inc turbofan engines made with a certain high-pressure turbine stator case installed.

FAA said the order follows the discovery of a quality escape at a manufacturing facility involving unapproved welds on high-pressure turbine cases and requires affected cases to be removed from service and replaced with an eligible part within 30 days.

CFM was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.