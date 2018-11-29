FAA issues airworthiness directive on CFM turbofan engines

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued an airworthiness directive on a series of CFM International Inc turbofan engines made with a certain high-pressure turbine stator case installed.
FAA said the order follows the discovery of a quality escape at a manufacturing facility involving unapproved welds on high-pressure turbine cases and requires affected cases to be removed from service and replaced with an eligible part within 30 days.
CFM was not immediately available to comment.
Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bill Trott