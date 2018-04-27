FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 7:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures climbed to a record high earlier this week when the 10-year yield rose to 3 percent for the first time in over four years, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 462,133 contracts on April 24, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 371,489 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Reporting by Richard Leong

