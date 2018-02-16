Speculators trim bearish dollar bets to six-week low: CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets shrank to a six-week low, in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $8.19 billion, in the week to Feb. 13.

That compares with a net short position of $12.93 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Speculators’ net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures fell to 1,875 contracts, down from a net short position of 2,040 contracts in the prior week, the data showed.