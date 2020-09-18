Net short dollar positions fall to $30.90 billion in latest week

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position fell to $30.90 billion in the week ended Sept. 15, compared with a net short of $32.67 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $31.52 billion, down from $32.99 billion a week earlier.