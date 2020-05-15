Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar shrink: CFTC, Reuters data

FILE PHOTO: George Washington is seen with printed medical mask on the one Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar shrank to the smallest position in seven weeks in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $9.08 billion for the week ended May 12, compared with a net short position of $9.15 billion for the week before that.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.