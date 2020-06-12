Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. dollar rise: CFTC, Reuters data

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar grew in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $9.51 billion for the week ended June 9, compared with a net short position of $8.17 billion for the week before that.

The net short position was the largest bearish position speculators have held in six weeks, the data showed.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.