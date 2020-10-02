Speculators cut net short U.S. dollar bets, according to CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position fell to $30.47 billion in the week ended Sept. 29, compared with a net short of $33.60 billion the previous week. U.S. net shorts hit a more than nine-year high of $33.68 billion in late August.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, and Swiss franc, as well as the Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a broader measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $30.406 billion, up from net shorts of $33.989 billion the week before.

The speculative community has been short the dollar since mid-March.

In the month of September, the U.S. dollar index =USD rose 1.76% as its safe-haven appeal was been bolstered by election risk, a slowing economic recovery and deadlock in Congress over the passage of further coronavirus stimulus legislation.

The dollar ended Friday up after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and the Labor Department reported that U.S. job growth slowed in September.