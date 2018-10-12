FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Wealth
October 12, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Speculators lift net long U.S. dollar bets to highest since mid-Dec 2016: CFTC, Reuters

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar climbed to their highest since mid-December 2016 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $27.79 billion in the week ended Oct. 9, up from $26.68 billion the previous week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.