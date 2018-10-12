Speculators lift net long U.S. dollar bets to highest since mid-Dec 2016: CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar climbed to their highest since mid-December 2016 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $27.79 billion in the week ended Oct. 9, up from $26.68 billion the previous week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.