Speculators raise net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week: CFTC, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators increased net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $28.49 billion in the week ended Nov. 20, up from $27.11 billion the previous week. Speculators have been net long on the dollar for 23 straight weeks, after being short for 48 consecutive weeks.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown

