Speculators trim bullish bets on U.S. dollar: CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the smallest position since early April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $33.32 billion, in the week to June 4.

That compares with a net long position of $34.61 billion the previous week.