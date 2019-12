NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to a five-month high, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $21.21 billion in the week ended Dec. 3, up from $20.11 billion last week. This week’s long U.S. dollar position is the largest since late June.