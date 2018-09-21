Hedge funds pare bullish bets on U.S. crude to 1-month low

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds trimmed their bullish wagers on U.S. crude to the lowest in about a month, data showed on Friday, as trade tensions between the United States and China continued to escalate, raising concerns about oil demand.

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack at sunrise near Bakersfield, California, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,972 contracts to 342,839 in the week to Sept. 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

Money managers slashed gross long positions to the lowest levels in a year, driving the reduction.

During the period, U.S. crude prices dropped by the most in a month as investors focused on the risk that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand. [O/R]

U.S. President Donald Trump this week imposed 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports from China, and threatened duties on about $267 billion more if China retaliated.

In swift retaliation, China, one of the world’s largest oil consumers, added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list the next day.

Still, Brent crude prices were little changed as the market expected renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran to tighten global supplies.

ICE Brent crude speculators upped their net long positions by 27,804 contracts to 467,878 in the week to Sept. 18, data showed, the highest level in four months.

Iranian crude oil export loadings declined by 580,000 barrels per day in the past three months, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note to clients last week.

Sanctions affecting Iran’s petroleum sector will come into force from Nov. 4.

Reuters reported last week that Indian refiners will cut their monthly crude loadings from Iran for September and October by nearly half from earlier this year as New Delhi works to win waivers on the oil export sanctions Washington plans to reimpose on Tehran in November.

OPEC and other oil producers are discussing the possibility of raising output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to counter falling supply from Iran because of the sanctions, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies will gather in Algeria over the weekend to review compliance with existing cuts.

Meanwhile, natural gas speculators in four major NYMEX, ICE markets cut net long positions by 11,916 contracts to 115,009 contracts, the lowest level since early August.

In refined products, the group cut its bullish bets on U.S. ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) to the lowest level in about a month at 53,416 lots.