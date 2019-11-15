Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs: CFTC

(Reuters) - Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 39,995 contracts to 169,386 during the period. U.S. crude futures were flat during that time period as shifting expectations for the U.S.-China trade deal kept crude from advancing or falling dramatically.

Natural gas speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets, meanwhile, continued to trim net short positions, dropping it by 17,690 contracts to 69,145 in the most recent week.