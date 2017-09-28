FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC chairman appoints clearing and risk director
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 21 days ago

CFTC chairman appoints clearing and risk director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Christopher Giancarlo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo on Thursday appointed Brian Bussey to lead the agency’s clearing and risk division, according to a statement.

Bussey has held various leadership positions at the SEC since 1998, the CFTC said. The unit he will direct oversees derivatives clearing organizations and other market participants in the clearing process, including futures commission merchants, swap dealers, major swap participants, and large traders, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.