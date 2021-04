U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that Washington wants to see a transition in Chad that is consistent with its constitution after the death of President Idriss Deby on Monday.

His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has been named interim president by a transitional council of military officers.