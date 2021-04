FILE PHOTO: Chadian President Idriss Deby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

DAKAR (Reuters) - Chad President Idriss Deby has won re-election, provisional results from the April 11 poll showed on Monday, extending his 30 years in power.