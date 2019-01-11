Chad sacks oil minister in government reshuffle

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad’s President Idriss Deby on Friday dismissed Oil Minister Boukar Michel and named Finance Minister Mahamat Allali Abakar as his temporary replacement, a government decree showed.

Chad produces around 130,000 barrels of oil per day and received more than $1 billion in oil-backed loans from Glencore (GLEN.L) and four bank lenders in 2014.

It struck a deal with its creditors to restructure that loan last year after government revenues crashed due to low oil prices.