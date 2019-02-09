Chad army says more than 250 rebels held after French airstrikes

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad’s army said on Saturday that more than 250 rebels in the north were in custody following French and Chadian airstrikes this week to repel an incursion from across the Libyan border.

France’s military said on Wednesday that its warplanes had destroyed about 20 pick-up trucks after the Union of Forces of Resistance (UFR), a rebel coalition trying to topple President Idriss Deby, drove some 400 km (250 miles) into Chadian territory.