June 12, 2019 / 11:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian fund manager Challenger sees annual profit at low end of range

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian fund manager Challenger Ltd said on Thursday it expected annual profit before tax at the lower end of its guidance range, sending its shares to more than three-year lows.

The company said it now expected to achieve the bottom end of the full-year 2019 normalized net profit before tax guidance range of A$545 million to A$565 million, matching market expectations of A$544 million ($376.9 million).

Challenger further signaled little growth in fiscal 2020 due to a “low interest rate environment”, forecasting profit before tax in the range of A$500 million to A$550 million.

The company’s shares plunged 12% to A$6.72 after the announcement, hitting more than three-year lows. The broader market was flat.

Annuities, one of Challenger’s main products, have become less attractive after a recent cut in the benchmark rate, and the company is finding it harder to provide previously committed fixed returns to customers.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below