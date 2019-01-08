Italy PM surprised by EU decision on Fincantieri

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during his end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday he was surprised by the European Commission’s decision to open an investigation into Fincantieri’s (FCT.MI) planned acquisition of French counterpart Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The European Antitrust authority said in a statement that France and Germany had asked it to investigate the tie-up between the two shipbuilders to see whether the transaction could significantly harm competition.