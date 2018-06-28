FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 28, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BP to buy electric vehicle charging company Chargemaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said on Thursday it would buy UK-based electric vehicle charging company Chargemaster, as it bets on increasing demand for electric cars.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is on display at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhi/File photo

BP, an oil and gas company, did not provide a deal value but said that BP Chargemaster would operate as a wholly-owned unit and Chargemaster employees would continue at BP Chargemaster. (on.bp.com/2N5me1b)

In February, BP said it expects autonomous electric vehicles to become available in the early 2020s and forecast a 100-fold growth in electric vehicles by 2040.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.