BP to buy electric vehicle charging company Chargemaster

(Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said on Thursday it would buy UK-based electric vehicle charging company Chargemaster, as it bets on increasing demand for electric cars.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is on display at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhi/File photo

BP, an oil and gas company, did not provide a deal value but said that BP Chargemaster would operate as a wholly-owned unit and Chargemaster employees would continue at BP Chargemaster. (on.bp.com/2N5me1b)

In February, BP said it expects autonomous electric vehicles to become available in the early 2020s and forecast a 100-fold growth in electric vehicles by 2040.