(Reuters) - U.S. custodian bank State Street Corp (STT.N) said on Friday it would buy Charles River Development, a privately held investment management firm, for $2.6 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading symbol of financial services company State Street are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The deal is expected to be financed through the suspension of $950 million share repurchases in the second quarter and issuance of equity, the bank said.