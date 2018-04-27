Charter Communications reports a drop in pay-TV subscribers

(Reuters) - Cable company Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) lost more video subscribers than expected in the first quarter as threats of cord-cutting and cheaper online video services took a toll on its pay-TV business.

A Charter Communications company service van is pictured in Pasadena, California U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shares of the company fell more than 6 percent in trading before the bell.

The cable company lost 112,000 video customers in the latest quarter, while analysts were expecting a loss of 43,000 customers, according to financial data analytics firm FactSet.

However, the company’s internet business performed strongly, helping Charter top analysts’ estimates for revenue and profit.

The internet business added 362,000 subscribers in the quarter and reported a 9.1 percent rise in revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $168 million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $155 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.9 percent to $10.66 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 52 cents per share on revenue of $10.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company have fallen 11.3 percent since the beginning of the year.