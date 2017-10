Charter Communications' third-quarter revenue rises 4.2 percent

(Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc’s (CHTR.O) revenue rose 4.2 percent for the third quarter, as it signed up more subscribers to its internet services.

FILE PHOTO - A Charter Communications company store sign is pictured in Long Beach, California, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Charter said on Thursday its revenue rose to $10.46 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $10.04 billion, a year earlier.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $48 million or 19 cents per share, from $189 million or 69 cents per share, partly due to higher expenses.

(This story was corrected to drop reference to cellular services in paragraph 1 and pro-forma throughout.)