FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charter loses more than 100,000 video customers, shares plunge
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Charter loses more than 100,000 video customers, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cable TV company Charter Communications Inc’s (CHTR.O) quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates by a wide margin, as it lost thousands of video customers amid competition from streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and Hulu.

FILE PHOTO - A Charter Communications company store sign is pictured in Long Beach, California, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Shares of the company fell 8.2 percent to $316.74 in early trading on Thursday.

Charter lost 104,000 video customers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, well above the 49,000 expected by analysts on average, according to research firm FactSet.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $48 million, or 19 cents per share, from $189 million, or 69 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Charter’s capital expenditure increased 37 percent to $2.39 billion in the quarter.

Total revenue rose 4.2 percent to $10.46 billion, as Charter signed up more subscribers for its internet services.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.