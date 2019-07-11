Australia's Charter Hall buys Telstra HQ building for $579 million

(Reuters) - Australian landlord Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) said on Friday it has formed a partnership to buy Telstra Corp’s (TLS.AX) global headquarters in Melbourne for A$830 million ($578.84 million).

The partnership also comprises the Charter Hall Prime Office Fund and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Charter Hall said in a statement.

The 47-storey office tower is leased to Telstra, the lease expiring in the 2032 financial year.