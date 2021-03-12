Charterhouse in exclusive talks to sell majority stake in Cooper

PARIS (Reuters) - European private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said on Friday it had entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in drugmaker Cooperation Pharmaceutique Française, known as Cooper, to CVC Capital Partners.
As part of the transaction, Charterhouse said it would make a significant reinvestment in Cooper and continue to support the growth and international expansion of the business alongside CVC.
