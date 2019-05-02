Payments firm Checkout fundraising values it at nearly $2 billion

(Reuters) - Global payment solutions company Checkout.com said it has raised $230 million in a fundraising, valuing it at almost $2 billion.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, New York’s Insight Partners and Hong Kong’s DST Global were some of the investors in the Series A fundraising round, Checkout.com said in a statement on Thursday.

The London-based fintech firm said that Deven Parekh who is a Managing Partner at Insight Partners and an early investor in Twitter, Alibaba and JD.com, will take a seat on its board following the fundraising.